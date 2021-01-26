You don't have to be a billionaire to dress like the stars of 'Bling Empire'
The key is to look beyond the price tags of the outfits and focus on the prints and silhouettes these well-heeled celebs wear
If you loved the excessive glamour of Crazy Rich Asians and are addicted to the melodrama of just about any Real Housewives spin-off, then you must be one of the many binge-watchers who have been obsessing over Netflix’s latest reality show, Bling Empire.
Set in the luxurious world of Beverly Hills in the US, Bling Empire follows a cast of millionaire moguls and billionaire heirs who spend their days pining over the latest facials and fighting with their frenemies.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bling Empire'.
It’s worth noting that while the show was filmed in 2019, the drama only made it to our screens this year, which explains why no-one’s wearing protective masks — a fact many fans initially found shocking.
The cast might not be sporting Covid-conscious face gear, but needless to say their expensive wardrobes are envy-inducing. While having cash to splash on high-end brands seriously helps if you want to steal their style, you can get a similar look without the designer labels.
Here’s how:
CHRISTINE CHIU
Look beyond the prices of the pieces this self-proclaimed “couture collector” wears and you'll note she has a fairly minimal aesthetic, so pick sharp-lined clothes to mimic her elegant style.
If you're going to splurge on something, make it a monogrammed designer bag — Chiu is seldom seen without one.
KIM LEE
Bling Empire’s resident bad girl knows how to have fun — and how to stir the pot. Her look shifts between bombshell and trendy sportswear styles.
The MTV Asia presenter and DJ often opts for a comfy athleisure looks while out and about, so steal her look by teaming up crop tops with joggers or sweatpants and sneakers. Complete your ensemble with a bucket hat or casual jacket in a wild print.
KANE LIM
When it comes to ostentatious fashion no-one does it quite like Lim - he literally puts the bling in Bling Empire with his armfuls of diamond-encrusted rings and bracelets.
To replicate his look, pick a statement item — whether it’s a faux fur coat or trousers in a loud print — and dress around it, adding simpler complementary pieces to complete the look. When it comes to jewellery, don’t be shy to mix metals and team gold and silver together.
JAIME XIE
A true fashion chameleon, Xie’s style can easily switch from daring edgy looks to dainty feminine ensembles.
One of her many sartorial “personas” is inspired by her love of horses (she was a competitive horse rider growing up). Copy her fun interpretation of cowgirl-style by donning cow prints, western hats, and knotting a button-down shirt above your midriff or a bandanna around your neck.