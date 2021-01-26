You don't have to be a billionaire to dress like the stars of 'Bling Empire'

It’s worth noting that while the show was filmed in 2019, the drama only made it to our screens this year, which explains why no-one’s wearing protective masks — a fact many fans initially found shocking.

The cast might not be sporting Covid-conscious face gear, but needless to say their expensive wardrobes are envy-inducing. While having cash to splash on high-end brands seriously helps if you want to steal their style, you can get a similar look without the designer labels.

Here’s how:

CHRISTINE CHIU

Look beyond the prices of the pieces this self-proclaimed “couture collector” wears and you'll note she has a fairly minimal aesthetic, so pick sharp-lined clothes to mimic her elegant style.

If you're going to splurge on something, make it a monogrammed designer bag — Chiu is seldom seen without one.