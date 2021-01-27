The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021

Plus tips on how to slay them

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
27 January 2021 - 06:30
Celeb Boity Thulo, who has her own hair care range with Halo Heritage, believes 2021 is all about "changing mindsets to embrace the beauty of natural, textured hair".
Image: Supplied/Halo Heritage

Thanks to the series of lockdowns, braids and other protective styles had a big moment in 2020, particularly DIY styles and techniques. 

We’re not out of the Covid woods yet, so this year there’s still a call for styles that are easy to achieve at home without professional help, as well as those that last longer between salon appointments.

With this in mind, here are three natural styles that celeb Boity Thulo (face of Halo Heritage’s Boity haircare range) predicts will trend in 2021, plus tips on how to slay them:

1. BANTU KNOTS

A go-to for celebrity faves like Rihanna and even Boity herself, Bantu knots have been elevated from just being an easy protective style to go to bed in to become a cool and stylish statement “do” in their own right.

Boity Thulo sports braided Bantu knots embellished with gold hair accessories.
Image: Supplied/Halo Heritage

Not only are protective styles like Bantu knots simple to do at home, but they’re great for sealing in moisture and helping to maintain healthy hair.

“Constantly changing and styling natural hair can lead to breakage and even stunt growth, and protective hairstyles eliminate all of these concerns,” explains Boity.

“Use products like a repair serum, which is specially formulated to nourish fragile hair, enhance overall strength and lustre and stimulate hair growth, for extra protection and nourishment while locking in moisture,” she adds.

2. STYLES THAT CELEBRATE NATURAL TEXTURE

“Change is good, and this year it’s all about changing mindsets to embrace the beauty of natural, textured hair,” says Boity.

“While naturally textured hair is hardly a new trend, embracing natural kinks and curls is new to many, as women around the world continue to look at their hair in a more positive and healthy way,” she elaborates.

“Just remember to use natural, delicate products to keep your locks clean and well moisturised.”

Boity Thulo predicts super-long braids will trend in 2021.
Boity Thulo predicts super-long braids will trend in 2021.
Image: Supplied/Halo Heritage

3. LONG BRAIDS OR TWISTS

Seen on global runways and red carpets, braiding was huge in 2020 and 2021 sees the amplification of braids, braids and more braids. 

In fact, Boity predicts that this year will be all about braids that are embellished and super long: “Creativity and authenticity are at an all-time high, and we expect these to shine through when creating natural hairstyles.

“Long braids and twists are not only highly protective and uber-cool, but they add a retro spin to a classic and versatile look,” she says.

“Add some hair accessories to dress up your look and take it from day to night.”

The celeb encourages fans of these sorts of protective styles to add a luxe scalp spray to their beauty arsenal, which can be used to “treat a dry scalp to ease discomfort and revive a damaged and itchy scalp”.

