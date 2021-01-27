Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021

Thanks to the series of lockdowns, braids and other protective styles had a big moment in 2020, particularly DIY styles and techniques.

We’re not out of the Covid woods yet, so this year there’s still a call for styles that are easy to achieve at home without professional help, as well as those that last longer between salon appointments.

With this in mind, here are three natural styles that celeb Boity Thulo (face of Halo Heritage’s Boity haircare range) predicts will trend in 2021, plus tips on how to slay them:

1. BANTU KNOTS

A go-to for celebrity faves like Rihanna and even Boity herself, Bantu knots have been elevated from just being an easy protective style to go to bed in to become a cool and stylish statement “do” in their own right.