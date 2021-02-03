Bonang, Zendaya: Five celebs who prove red is THE hair colour to try now
Step aside blondes, redheads have been having far more fun recently. Many of our fave celebs have been spotted sporting this season’s must-try fiery hair hues.
Follow these tips to steal their look:
ZENDAYA
Not keen to wig it out or 100% commit to colouring your actual hair? Take your cue from this Emmy award-winning actress and go for vibrant red braids. A temporary solution for eternal slayage, Zendaya gave us all the feels when she wore long box braids created with hair extensions on the cover of Elle US.
That said, this style star is not afraid of making a colour commitment: she’s also been snapped with her own locks dyed red (see above). Miss Zendaya is giving us options so take the plunge.
TIP: Wigs and extensions made from human hair can be coloured with hair dye, but colouring those made from synthetic fibres is a no go. As the synthetic fibres are plastic and have no cuticle, the hair is not able to absorb the dye so attempting this would only damage it. That’s why it’s a better bet to buy synthetic wigs and extensions that are already in the colour of your choice.
BONANG MATHEBA
When Queen B switches up her hair on the ’Gram, we can’t help but stash the post in our saved feed and send it directly to our hairdresser for our next appointment.
TIP: It’s always important to consult a professional colourist before permanently colouring your wig or hair. If you want to experiment before committing, use a temporary, washout colour to feel out the shade. If you’re happy, book an appointment with your stylist to make it permanent. If not, watch the colour fade away after a few washes and you’ll have no regrets.
NADIA NAKAI
Never one to shy away from colour, the rapper is no stranger to wearing wigs in bright hues like pink, neon green or orange. It’s not surprising Bragga couldn’t let the redhead trend pass by without putting her own spin on it with a short, bob-styled wig in a warm vibrant red. This particular shade makes her melanin pop, so we can expect to see Nakai going back to it again and again.
TIP: Red has many shades, undertones and nuances but as a rule of thumb, if you have a paler skin tone, go for warmer gingery-red hair shades, and if you have a darker or more olive skin tone, try a cooler shade like mahogany or burgundy or a more vibrant true red.
KIM KARDASHIAN-WEST
The reality TV star has been experimenting with her look quite a lot lately and one of the most unexpected changes she made was becoming a fiery redhead. She went for a cooler mahogany red — a shade which compliments her tanned skin perfectly — and wore her locks super sleek with peek-a-boo dark roots.
TIP: Use a red colour-depositing shampoo to maintain your hair colour and to stop fading. To combat brassy tones, which are common with cooler red shades such as burgundy, reach for a blue shampoo. Opt for a conditioner for colour-treated hair as this will prevent your locks from becoming too brittle due to dyeing.
KYLIE JENNER
This hair chameleon and beauty mogul is known for her extensive wig collection and changing up her locks on a whim, so we’re not surprised she made the switch to being a redhead. What is surprising is how good it looks. Taking cues from her older sister, Kardashian-West, Jenner’s red hair shade of choice is cool with a slight burgundy undertone and dark roots.
TIP: Make sure to always apply a heat protective hair care product when heat styling your locks and to lower the heat setting on your tool if possible. That’s because excessive heat will shorten the lifespan of your hair colour.