Bonang, Zendaya: Five celebs who prove red is THE hair colour to try now

ZENDAYA

Not keen to wig it out or 100% commit to colouring your actual hair? Take your cue from this Emmy award-winning actress and go for vibrant red braids. A temporary solution for eternal slayage, Zendaya gave us all the feels when she wore long box braids created with hair extensions on the cover of Elle US.

That said, this style star is not afraid of making a colour commitment: she’s also been snapped with her own locks dyed red (see above). Miss Zendaya is giving us options so take the plunge.