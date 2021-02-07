SHOPPING | Don desert tones for a Salvatore Ferragamo-inspired outfit
07 February 2021 - 12:00
Redefining classic minimalism, Paul Andrews of Salvatore Ferragamo presented a softer, easier silhouette for his AW21 collection.
Luxurious knitwear separates in printed motifs were shown with elongated voluminous trousers in desert tones, offset as always with the house’s iconic leather accessories...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.