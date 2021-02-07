The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SHOPPING | Don desert tones for a Salvatore Ferragamo-inspired outfit

07 February 2021 - 12:00 By Sahil Harilal

Redefining classic minimalism, Paul Andrews of Salvatore Ferragamo presented a softer, easier silhouette for his AW21 collection.

Luxurious knitwear separates in printed motifs were shown with elongated voluminous trousers in desert tones, offset as always with the house’s iconic leather accessories...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Home & Gardening
  4. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food
  5. 'Sound of Music' patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...