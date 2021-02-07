Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash

SA's takkie business is worth R5bn, attracting big spenders who'll drop R30k on a cool pair. Kabelo Moteme saw a golden opportunity and started Dr Shine-A-Lot, writes Sbu Mkwanazi

Kabelo Moteme, a 21-year-old entrepreneur from Akasia, Tshwane, who established a sneaker-cleaning company called Dr Shine-A-Lot in March last year, probably wouldn't get along with a guy like me.



He's an established sneakerhead with his own sneaker-cleaning company while I, on the other hand, am a 38-year-old man-boy with a black marking pen that I used to creatively draw a "tick" on my sneakers in '95. To make matters worse, the pen was more expensive than the shoes...