WATCH | Stepping up their game: Nike launches 'hands-free' sneaker

You can slip the new Nike Go FlyEase on without even bending over

A sneaker is a sneaker, right? It has a sole, an upper and some laces or velcro straps. When you put the shoe on, you usually assume what's called in yoga a standing forward fold, stretching your hamstrings as you reach down to manipulate the laces in a bow.



But what if you don't have hands? Or what if you're pregnant and can't reach past your belly? These are the kind of questions Sarah Reinertsen, a member of Nike Go FlyEase Innovation Team, frequently asks herself...