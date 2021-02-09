The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out

09 February 2021 - 11:00
Designer Rich Mnisi has released his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture. File photo.
Designer Rich Mnisi has released his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture. File photo.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House

If you were still scraping for money or trying to save for Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt, stop. We’re sorry to break this to you but it has sold out.

The luxury designer broke the internet last week when he launched his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, which includes a xibelani skirt at a cost of R60,000. 

South Africans were left divided on this one. Many were dying of FOMO and others said they had “insufficient funds”.

Someone must have been buying because we headed to his website on Monday and were shook to discover the xibelani had been sold out.

Not all hope is lost though. You can still head to Giyani to buy yourself the traditional vaTsonga skirt for way, way less.

Still the memes kept rolling in on social media:

MORE:

SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie vacation

Somizi and Vusi's "bestie vacation" defined everything "soft life" is about!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

OPINION | Let Rich Mnisi do his thing, the rest of us will head to Giyani for xibelani

Because if we are being truly honest, R60k is absolutely ridiculous for a xibelani ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

From the R2k mask to R32k bag - three other times Rich Mnisi's pricey threads had the streets in a mess

None of the items from the Rich Mnisi collection comes cheap.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 7 to 13 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Why Blank Bottle mysteriously leaves the wine type off their vino labels Food
  5. 'Below Zero', 'Raised by Wolves': Five awesome things to stream now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...