Price, design inspo: Five things to know about #BathuXSomizi sneakers

Self-proclaimed “King of Bling” Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has teamed up with a popular local shoe brand, Bathu, to launch a pair of sneakers.

The collaboration is dubbed BathuXSomizi.

Here's what you need to know about the kicks and the players involved:

1. BATHU HAS MADE BIG STRIDES IN THE SHOE INDUSTRY

Founded by entrepreneur Theo Baloyi, Bathu (meaning shoes in township slang) dropped its first pair of sneakers in 2015.

Marketed as a “Sneaker Brand from Africa for Africa”, Bathu has since opened 16 stores around SA and its designs have been spotted on many famous feet — including Somizi's, naturally.

Bathu has also collaborated with big brands like Sprite and Castle Lite.