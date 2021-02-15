Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi

It’s been a whirlwind weekend for celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, who spent much of it with fans eager to literally step into his shoes.

The Idols SA judge embarked on a tour of Bathu stores to promote the recent launch of the #BathuXSomizi sneaker.

Somizi says the collaboration with Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi was a good fit because he has long been a fan of the popular SA footwear brand.

“It speaks to me because it’s local,” he says, adding that he also appreciates the quality, look and feel of their designs.

“And they’re not shy with colours so that’s why I love it.”