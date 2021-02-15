Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi
It’s been a whirlwind weekend for celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, who spent much of it with fans eager to literally step into his shoes.
The Idols SA judge embarked on a tour of Bathu stores to promote the recent launch of the #BathuXSomizi sneaker.
Somizi says the collaboration with Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi was a good fit because he has long been a fan of the popular SA footwear brand.
“It speaks to me because it’s local,” he says, adding that he also appreciates the quality, look and feel of their designs.
“And they’re not shy with colours so that’s why I love it.”
Colour certainly plays a big part in the design of the BathuXSomizi sneaker, which Somizi says is not only striking but “extremely, extremely comfortable”. It is available in four shades that are a nod to the celeb’s love of precious metals and gemstones: Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Ruby.
Though the takkie was inspired by Somizi's love of the “finer things in life”, he explains it was important that it would also be reasonably priced. (It retails for R1,800.)
“I did not want to alienate, exclude or ostracise my core fans, who are the majority of middle-class South Africans,” he says.
“I believe whatever I release should be affordable.”
He’s quick to clarify that just because buying a pair of BathuXSomizi sneakers won’t “break the bank” doesn't mean they’ve skimped on quality.
“We give great quality at a great price, an affordable price.”
Asked whether this collab could be the first step towards a fashion brand of his own, Somizi replies: “Definitely, absolutely. It’s a no-brainer.
“I’m talking shades, I’m talking sneakers, I’m talking clothing, I’m talking bags, I’m talking kiddies’ ware.”