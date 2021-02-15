WIN WITH THE EDIT | An 18k Love Times Infinity ring worth R88,290 from Murdocks Jewellers

Wearing a black diamond piece makes a bold statement about who you are: individual, unique, and perhaps even a bit daring. Black diamonds contrast beautifully with a silver, platinum or gold setting, or when worn in combination with a clear diamond.

It’s only in recent decades that these entrancing gemstones have gained in popularity and taken their rightful place as high-end stones that should be enjoyed just like their more well-known counterparts such as clear diamonds, rubies, sapphires and the like.