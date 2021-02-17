‘Gorilla Glue girl’: 10 hair care lessons to learn from this viral cautionary tale

The saga went viral, earning Brown the nickname “Gorilla Glue girl”. The internet was gripped as people worldwide followed her story and eventual trip to the hospital where surgical intervention was needed to get rid of the adhesive.

It goes without saying that industrial glue has no place in your hair care routine, but there's another lesson to be learnt from Brown's cautionary tale: we need to start being kinder to our hair.

With this in mind, if you're an avid user of hair adhesives and gels for installing wigs, laying down baby hairs, or slicking down natural hair to create a chic Afro bun, follow these tips to do so without the risk of damaging your locks:

DO only use gels and adhesives that explicitly state they are safe to use on hair, skin or wigs. Never try to hack it with any household glue, no matter how “safe” it seems.

DON'T apply wig glue directly to your hair. If you are installing a lace front wig, always apply the lace glue sparingly onto the skin on your forehead just past the hairline.

DO wear a wig cap in the same colour as your skin tone and apply the lace glue onto the edge of the wig cap material instead of your skin if you want an extra layer of security and protection.

DON'T rip your wig off when it's time to remove it. If you've used laced glue to install and secure your wig and try to pull it off, you risk ripping out baby hairs and irritating your skin.