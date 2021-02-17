IN PICS | Badgley Mischka eyes 'return to wonderful' in glitzy virtual show

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their “return to wonderful” collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of Covid-19 restrictions.

With the pandemic curbing travel, the duo said they looked back on past good times out in New York, hopeful for a return to these soon.

“It allowed us to go back and think about how fabulous and how fantastic New York nightlife was — restaurants, theatre, nightclubs and think about how great that was and how great it's going to be again,” Badgley said.