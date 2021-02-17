The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Badgley Mischka eyes 'return to wonderful' in glitzy virtual show

With the pandemic curbing travel, the duo said they looked back on past good times out in New York, hopeful for a return to these soon

17 February 2021 - 08:26 By Alicia Powell and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka of the fashion line Badgley Mischka.
Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka of the fashion line Badgley Mischka.
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their “return to wonderful” collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of Covid-19 restrictions.

With the pandemic curbing travel, the duo said they looked back on past good times out in New York, hopeful for a return to these soon.

“It allowed us to go back and think about how fabulous and how fantastic New York nightlife was — restaurants, theatre, nightclubs and think about how great that was and how great it's going to be again,” Badgley said.

“So we designed this collection for after Covid times or during Covid vaccination times for the fall when it's all coming true and we think it will and how fantastic New York can be again.”

Filmed earlier this month, the video showed models dressed in black and white trouser suits, black and midnight blue velvet evening gowns adorned with huge bows, shimmering metallic fringed dresses and golden and bronze satin pyjama outfits.

Long belted gowns in butterscotch and blush added dabs of colour.

The designers said they chose to shoot the video at Keens Steakhouse to support restaurants during the pandemic.

“We realised when our collection ships in the fall, hopefully thank God, it will be a time when we'll return to some sort of normal,” Mischka said.

“It will be a very different time when women will be able to go out, congregate, celebrate and feel good about getting together, looking amazing and having a good time for a change.”

Most brands are sharing videos of their autumn/winter 2021-2022 collections at a virtual New York Fashion Week: The Shows, with very few live socially-distanced catwalk presentations.

“We realised we had to work a little earlier than usual because just shipping around the world is so difficult with Covid restrictions and the weird weather we're having everywhere so we had to plan out a little more ahead of time,” Badgley said.

New York Fashion Week runs until Thursday. London then kicks off its own virtual event on Friday.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Unorthodox inspirations give Xavier Sadan's designs the edge

Michael Peter Reid, the innovative designer behind this up-and-coming local menswear brand, tells us more
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Seven local brands leading the way in sustainable, ethical fashion design

Environmentally conscious fashion was the winner at the Sustainable Fashion Awards — but so were these designers ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton Lifestyle
  3. People are still flipping out over Harrie's Pancakes after 35 years Food
  4. It's 'photo shoot-worthy': Check out DJ Zinhle's glam R1,500 a night rental pad Travel
  5. Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy news is a loving tribute to Princess Di Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters