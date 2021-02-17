Rihanna sparks outrage over topless image featuring Hindu deity

A sultry image of US singer Rihanna wearing a pendant featuring a Hindu god has sparked outrage and accusations of “cultural appropriation” against the music star.

The drama started on Monday when the Umbrella hitmaker posted a topless image of herself, with the pendant, including the elephant-headed god Ganesha, hanging loosely about her neck.

Also part of her garb were shorts from her Savage x Fenty line and a matching bracelet, earrings and necklace.