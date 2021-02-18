The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Move over Rich Mnisi, Louis Vuitton is selling the ‘world’s ugliest sweater’ for nearly R120k

“Take it or leave it” international edition

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 February 2021 - 09:00
This Louis Vuitton jersey is retailing for around R120,000
Image: Louis Vuitton

Just when you thought R60k for a xibelani skirt was a lot? Louis Vuitton was like, hold my fabric!

Weeks after SA designer Rich Mnisi caused chaos on the SA TLs for his pricey xibelani skirt, Louis V continues to spark the same conversation internationally for “the world's ugliest jersey”.

The knitted jumper is filled to the brim with puppets and crocheted toys — 14 in total.

It described the piece as showcasing “the playful puppets that are a major theme this season” and revealed that it is “exclusively made-to-order”.

But if the design didn't trip you up, the price tag might.

According to the Mirror UK, the jersey goes for a cool £5,800 (R117,750)

Unimpressed social media users flooded the net with messages and memes mocking the jersey and claiming the brand was the ultimate “take it or leave it”.

