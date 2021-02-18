Move over Rich Mnisi, Louis Vuitton is selling the ‘world’s ugliest sweater’ for nearly R120k
“Take it or leave it” international edition
Just when you thought R60k for a xibelani skirt was a lot? Louis Vuitton was like, hold my fabric!
Weeks after SA designer Rich Mnisi caused chaos on the SA TLs for his pricey xibelani skirt, Louis V continues to spark the same conversation internationally for “the world's ugliest jersey”.
The knitted jumper is filled to the brim with puppets and crocheted toys — 14 in total.
It described the piece as showcasing “the playful puppets that are a major theme this season” and revealed that it is “exclusively made-to-order”.
But if the design didn't trip you up, the price tag might.
According to the Mirror UK, the jersey goes for a cool £5,800 (R117,750)
Unimpressed social media users flooded the net with messages and memes mocking the jersey and claiming the brand was the ultimate “take it or leave it”.
“Puppets are going to be very hot this spring so get in on this now.” pic.twitter.com/IfHW9eAprp— Rachael 👸🏼 (@RachaelMDK) February 16, 2021
Wasn't into Louis Vuitton until right now. That right there is an $8000 puppet sweater. pic.twitter.com/JPitAVHBiZ— ChristyandFraser (@ChristyandFras) February 16, 2021
Thank you 2021... After 2020, this is how you kick off the new year...— Corey Dean Bayless (@CoreyBayless) February 17, 2021
Insane winter storms in Texas & @LouisVuitton has been experimenting in new directions... Can't wait to see what's next...
Louis Vuitton's $8K puppet sweater has people all up in arms https://t.co/689p3fo0Hb
bext time you question your worth, please remember this puppet hoodie by louis vuitton costs $7,450 and is OUT OF STOCK! pic.twitter.com/uGl5088aal— ً (@explicitmarano) February 15, 2021
If I see any of y’all wearing this talking bout “fire” just cuz it’s Louis Vuitton imma set Lilo loose in you. Like forreal? 8k for dollars store stuffed toys glued to a crewneck? Y’all silly 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qd5ssy0z4n— La Reina del Thrift (@LaTHRIFTanista) February 16, 2021
Don't u think you've gone a little way too overboard on the knitting to provide eccentric amusement to your clientele on this design?! 😱 8k really?! I don't think so @LouisVuitton 🤣😂 my pooch will think it's his toys if he see these suckers! #LvGoneMad pic.twitter.com/U4Kb1G6rDI— 𝔁𝓸𝓹𝓾𝓻𝓹𝓵𝓮 💜 (@xxopurple) February 12, 2021