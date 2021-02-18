Move over Rich Mnisi, Louis Vuitton is selling the ‘world’s ugliest sweater’ for nearly R120k

Just when you thought R60k for a xibelani skirt was a lot? Louis Vuitton was like, hold my fabric!

Weeks after SA designer Rich Mnisi caused chaos on the SA TLs for his pricey xibelani skirt, Louis V continues to spark the same conversation internationally for “the world's ugliest jersey”.

The knitted jumper is filled to the brim with puppets and crocheted toys — 14 in total.

It described the piece as showcasing “the playful puppets that are a major theme this season” and revealed that it is “exclusively made-to-order”.

But if the design didn't trip you up, the price tag might.

According to the Mirror UK, the jersey goes for a cool £5,800 (R117,750)

Unimpressed social media users flooded the net with messages and memes mocking the jersey and claiming the brand was the ultimate “take it or leave it”.