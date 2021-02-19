The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Was R117K LV jersey inspired by this Durbs designer?

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
19 February 2021 - 08:00
Alexandra van Heerden's 'bunny jacket'.
Image: Zander Opperman @ Lampost

As the world goes into meltdown mode over Louis Vuitton's colourful jersey, dubbed by some as the “ugliest jumper in the world”, a local designer may have turned out to be the inspiration.

LV's knitted jersey is filled with 14 puppets and crocheted toys and is meant to showcase “the playful puppets that are a major theme this season”.

According to the Mirror UK, the jersey goes for a cool £5,800 (R117,750) and is “exclusively made-to-order”.

But if putting your old toy box on your chest is the latest craze of the season, Durban designer Alexandra van Heerden must be ahead of the curve.

The Durban University of Technology student grabbed the SA fashion police's attention last year for her Durbania range that included stuffed toys donated by the Hillcrest Aids Centre.

The “bunny jacket” is eye-catching and comprises 38 different toys.

“All those bunnies were hand stitched onto the jacket, which is really heavy. I think I used 38 bunnies in total and I spent the night before and the morning of my crit stitching,” she said.

The inspiration for the collection came from local buskers, with Van Heerden choosing recycled knick-knacks and second-hand clothing to construct her collection.

