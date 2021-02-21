Kiff Kak: lekker online store riffs off SA's multicultural story

Born out of the founder Courtney Hodgson's 'existential crisis', this quirky local brand sells fun fashion items and nostalgic novelties

Growing up, Courtney Hodgson attended school in a Zulu-dominated area, spending most of her days donning cornrows and scoffing down kotas (a type of bunny chow popular in black townships).



Black cultures and languages were the norm for a young Hodgson, and she got multiple culture shocks when she eventually moved into Afrikaans and English-speaking environments in her teens and young adulthood...