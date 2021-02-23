The 2021 SA fashion school directory

FEDISA

As the first institution to offer a fashion degree in the Western Cape, Fedisa offers an array of courses for design, fashion buying, visual merchandising, fashion archivists and fashion technologists.

Their graduates have worked with international houses like Diane von Furstenburg and Christopher Kane among others.

Locations: Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Courses: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion (3 years); Diploma in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing and Media (3 years); and Bachelor of Arts Honours in Fashion (1 year).

Covid-19 learning model: Blended: online and in contact.

Contact: 021-424-0975; info@fedisa.co.za; fedisa.co.za

FEZILE FASHION ACADEMY

With its dedicated team of specialists, Fezile Fashion Academy has been the go-to for young designers seeking to manage sustainable enterprises and how they can drive economic growth with their respective ventures.

Location: Durban and Johannesburg.

Courses: Diploma Fashion Design & Clothing production (3 years); Diploma Fashion Design & Retail Buying & Merchandising (3 years); National Certificate: Clothing Design Development, Entrepreneurship & Retail (2 years); and National Certificate: Clothing Design Development, Entrepreneurship & Retail (1 year). Also offers various short courses.

Covid-19 learning model: Online and in contact learning.

Contact: 031 100 0141/067 065 8662; admin@ffsaza.co.za; ffsaza.co.za

VEGA

The broad courses offered at Vega equip students with skills in fashion, graphics and interior design. Other than that students are also trained in sharpening their business brand and communication as well as consumer awareness.

Locations: Johannesburg and Durban.

Course: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design (3 years)

Covid-19 learning model: Contact learning

Contact: Johannesburg: 011-521-4600, jhb@vegaschool.com; Durban: 031-569-1415, dbn@vegaschool.com; vegaschool.com

GAUTENG

STADIO HIGHER EDUCATION

Formerly known as Lisof (London International School of Fashion), the Stadio Higher Education School of Fashion is home to alumni whose careers span across design, media and fashion business practices. Stadio still offers Lisof’s renowned fashion studies along with art and design.

Locations: Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Courses: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design, Media and Buying (3 years); Bachelor of Commerce in Fashion (3 years); Bachelor of Business Administration in Retail Management (3 years); and Bachelor of Arts Honours in Fashion (1 year). They also offer a range of short courses in pattern making, creative design, garment construction, styling and make-up (all 4 months).

Covid-19 learning model: Online, distance and contact learning.

Contact: Johannesburg: 011-326-1698; Pretoria: 012-747-6400; stadio.ac.za