The 2021 SA fashion school directory
A comprehensive guide to all the fashion-related schools you can apply to this year
COUNTRYWIDE
INSCAPE
The institution specialises in expert integration of creative industries, business communication and digital technology.
Locations: Cape Town, Durban, Midrand, Pretoria and Stellenbosch.
Courses: Bachelor of Design in Fashion Design (3 years); and Higher Certificate in Fashion Design (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Online, distance and contact learning.
Contact: 012-346-2189; ctnstudy@inscape.co.za; inscape.ac
FEDISA
As the first institution to offer a fashion degree in the Western Cape, Fedisa offers an array of courses for design, fashion buying, visual merchandising, fashion archivists and fashion technologists.
Their graduates have worked with international houses like Diane von Furstenburg and Christopher Kane among others.
Locations: Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Courses: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion (3 years); Diploma in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing and Media (3 years); and Bachelor of Arts Honours in Fashion (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Blended: online and in contact.
Contact: 021-424-0975; info@fedisa.co.za; fedisa.co.za
FEZILE FASHION ACADEMY
With its dedicated team of specialists, Fezile Fashion Academy has been the go-to for young designers seeking to manage sustainable enterprises and how they can drive economic growth with their respective ventures.
Location: Durban and Johannesburg.
Courses: Diploma Fashion Design & Clothing production (3 years); Diploma Fashion Design & Retail Buying & Merchandising (3 years); National Certificate: Clothing Design Development, Entrepreneurship & Retail (2 years); and National Certificate: Clothing Design Development, Entrepreneurship & Retail (1 year). Also offers various short courses.
Covid-19 learning model: Online and in contact learning.
Contact: 031 100 0141/067 065 8662; admin@ffsaza.co.za; ffsaza.co.za
VEGA
The broad courses offered at Vega equip students with skills in fashion, graphics and interior design. Other than that students are also trained in sharpening their business brand and communication as well as consumer awareness.
Locations: Johannesburg and Durban.
Course: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design (3 years)
Covid-19 learning model: Contact learning
Contact: Johannesburg: 011-521-4600, jhb@vegaschool.com; Durban: 031-569-1415, dbn@vegaschool.com; vegaschool.com
GAUTENG
STADIO HIGHER EDUCATION
Formerly known as Lisof (London International School of Fashion), the Stadio Higher Education School of Fashion is home to alumni whose careers span across design, media and fashion business practices. Stadio still offers Lisof’s renowned fashion studies along with art and design.
Locations: Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Courses: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design, Media and Buying (3 years); Bachelor of Commerce in Fashion (3 years); Bachelor of Business Administration in Retail Management (3 years); and Bachelor of Arts Honours in Fashion (1 year). They also offer a range of short courses in pattern making, creative design, garment construction, styling and make-up (all 4 months).
Covid-19 learning model: Online, distance and contact learning.
Contact: Johannesburg: 011-326-1698; Pretoria: 012-747-6400; stadio.ac.za
STUDIO 05
Through theoretical studies and practical experiences Studio 05 gives expertise in the clothing and manufacturing industry.
Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Courses: Diploma in Fashion Clothing and Technology (3 years); National Certificate in Fashion Design (2 years); and Higher Certificate in Fashion Design (1 year). Short courses available in fashion buying and merchandising, pattern construction, design practical, textile design, garment construction, computer aided design and fashion styling.
Covid-19 learning model: Part time courses (online), all other courses (blended).
Contact: 011-339-1560/079-612-9654; studio05.co.za
TSHWANE UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
The university’s Design Studies department offers fashion design studies to creatives and scholars, offering degrees from diploma to doctoral level.
Location: Pretoria.
Courses: Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology (3 years),;Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology (1 year); Master of Art & Design in Fashion (1 year); and Doctor of Art & Design in Fashion (2 years).
Covid-19 learning model: Multi-model.
Contact: 012-382-6586; artsinfo@tut.ac.za; tut.ac.za
UBERGLAM
Looking to cultivate SA’s next top fashion designer, Uberglam’s comprehensive courses are aimed at turning beginners in fashion design into professionals from eager young teens to keen inexperienced pensioners.
Location: Fairland, Johannesburg.
Courses: Full and part-time courses in fashion design, pattern making and sewing (womenswear, men's wear and children’s wear). They also offer courses in accessories and fashion illustration.
Covid-19 learning model: Contact learning.
Contact: 076-417-9548/082-825-9355, uberglam.co.za
UNIVERSITY OF JOHANNESBURG (UJ)
With a unique approach to modernising for the “hashtag generation”, UJ offers courses for the knowledge and skills for a career in the fashion industry.
Location: Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Courses: Diploma in Fashion Production (3 years); Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design (3 years); Bachelor of Technology in Clothing Management (3 years); Bachelor of Technology in Fashion (3 years); Bachelor of Arts Honours in Fashion Design (1 year); and Masters in Design (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Part time: Online, contact learning, distance learning. Full time: Dependent on arrangements made by student.
Contact: 011-559-1022/011-559-1471; antoinettee@uj.ac.za; uj.ac.za
VILLIOTI FASHION INSTITUTE
Led by industry expert Spero Villioti, the institute has been at the helm of entrepreneurial, commercial and practical fashion skills for over 30 years.
Location: Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
Courses: Bachelor of Fashion (3 years); and Diploma in Fashion (3 years). The institute also offers short courses in garment construction, pattern engineering and fashion design, as well as a wide range of commercial, conceptual and general non-degree programmes.
Contact: 011-325-6088; villiotifashioninstitute.co.za
WESTERN CAPE
CAPE PENINSULA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (CPUT)
The expansive Fashion Design Department of CPUT has been the hub for innovative thinkers looking to make their mark in fashion related industries with awareness to sustainability and community responsiveness.
Location: District Six Campus, Cape Town.
Courses: Diploma in Fashion (3 years); and Advanced Diploma in Fashion (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Blended.
Contact: 021-959-6767; fashion@cput.ac.za; cput.ac.za
DESIGN ACADEMY OF FASHION (DAF)
Looking to unleash the full potential of creative minds in the design industry with a contemporary approach to fashion education, DAF has been central for well-known designers, buyers, visual merchandisers and garment technologies among other relevant specialities.
Location: Woodstock, Cape Town.
Courses: Diploma in Fashion (3 years) and Higher Certificate in Fashion (1 year). Short courses are available in fashion design, styling, pattern making and garment construction, computer aided design, men's wear and advanced technical drawing.
Covid-19 learning model: Contact learning, distance learning (remote assistance) and online learning.
Contact: 021-448-9379/8382; info@dafacademy.co.za; designacademyoffashion.com
ELIZABETH GALLOWAY ACADEMY OF FASHION DESIGN
The academy started as a class to teach women sewing skills and has since grown into an internationally-recognised space that empowers its students through training and skills development. The academy offers practice and theory-based learning.
Location: Stellenbosch, Cape Town.
Courses: Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design (3 years); Diploma in Fashion Design (3 years); and an Advanced Diploma in Fashion (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Contact and online learning.
Contact: 021-880-0775, alicia@elizabethgalloway.co.za; elizabethgalloway.co.za
KWAZULU-NATAL
SCHOOL OF FASHION DESIGN
For more than 50 years, School of Fashion design has proven to be one of the key sources in educating and training to create self-sufficient individuals in the fashion community.
Location: Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
Courses: Diploma courses in pattern-making, style analysis, pattern drafting (women and children), garment manufacturing, design principles and wardrobe planning, fashion illustration, beadwork, screen printing, appliqué, batik, quilting and patchwork. They also offer a range of higher diploma courses.
Covid-19 learning model: Contact learning.
Contact: 033-345-4671/082-927-4218; sofdesign@3i.co.za; schoolofashiondesign.co.za
DURBAN UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (DUT)
DUT offers a comprehensive set of fashion degrees that combine manufacturing with computer skills, fabric awareness, textile design and print, business studies, marketing and communication.
Location: Durban.
Courses: National Diploma in Fashion (3 years) and Bachelor of Technology in Fashion (1 year).
Covid-19 learning model: Multi-model.
Contact: 031-373-3750; fashiondept@dut.ac.za; dut.ac.za
EASTERN CAPE
NELSON MANDELA UNIVERSITY
Focused on providing skills, the university offers classes on clothing design, costume designers, fashion illustration, pattern cutters, pattern graders or supervisors.
Location: Port Elizabeth.
Courses: National Diploma in Fashion (3 years); National Diploma in Textile Design and Technology (3 years); and Master of Arts in Fashion (1 year).
Contact: 041-504-3717; tyrone.james@mandela.ac.za; mandela.ac.za
NORTH WEST
NORTH WEST SCHOOL OF DESIGN
The school provides foundation education for future designers, fashion professionals and entrepreneurs. Courses focus on the globalisation of communication, supply and manufacturing in the fashion industry.
Location: Klerksdorp.
Courses: 3-year diploma with a choice of two streams: Fashion Design and Fashion Communication & Buying.
Contact: 018-462-5149/083-639-9790; nwsd@gds.co.za or charles@nwsd.co.za; nwsd.co.za