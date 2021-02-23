The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | These two women dressed up as grannies to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
23 February 2021 - 08:00

How far would you go to get the Covid-19 jab? Well, maybe not as far as two US women who dressed up like grannies to try their luck.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the women rocked up at the vaccine site at the Orange County convention centre in Florida, dressed in glasses, gloves, bonnets and a shower cap.

But this ain't a Madea movie, and the woman were soon caught.

Maybe it was the fact that they didn't have grey hair, or that one was wearing a Mickey Mouse jersey?

In a body-camera clip released recently by the Orange County sheriff’s office, and shared by The Telegraph, an officer can be heard scolding the women and claiming they had “stolen a vaccine from someone who needs it more than you”.

“We’re not even sure if they’re going to press charges against you and take you to jail right now ... just for your selfishness of stealing a vaccine.” he added.

The women, aged 34 and 44, apologised and were given a trespass warning.

Strangely, the women had seemingly already got away with it before, with Huff Post reporting that the pair apparently had managed to get a first dose of the vaccine and were caught attempting to get a follow-up jab.

