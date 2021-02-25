The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

'My body is not good enough for his dresses' — Lesego Tlhabi accuses designer Quiteria of fat-shaming

25 February 2021 - 09:05
Trending SA presenter, Lesego Tlhabi was allegedly fat-shamed by a local designer.
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz

Trending SA presenter Lesego Tlhabi called out luxury designer Quiteria for allegedly fat-shaming her during a fitting.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Tlhabi shared that she had gone to the designer's store to try on some clothes. She alleged that after she couldn't find her size, she was called names like “fatty boom boom”.

Tlhabi said she was hurt by the alleged shaming and that she felt discriminated against.

I was made to feel like less than nothing today because of my body. My body is not good enough for his dresses and he let that sh*t be known. He really could’ve said that to the stylist on the phone,” she tweeted.

Heyi I’m hurt af. And of course, I have to shake it off because it’s for work. Your day really can get ruined on account of you being a big girl in a way that no-one else will understand. The industry literally doesn't want us. It’s wild,” she wrote.

Twitter users shared their own experiences with fat-shaming and sent positive messages Tlhabi's way, while others asked her to “name and shame” the designer.

Initially, she would not be drawn into disclosing their name as she cited concerns about her work contract.

She later changed her mind and told her followers that it was Quiteria of Quiteria Atelier, formerly known as Quiteria and George.

“Actually nah. It’s Quiteria and George. What happens from there is above me. It was sh*t sh*t sh*t. If I lose this opportunity, I lose it. I will never ever wear something from there. And it was 'Q' himself,” she alleged.

Amid the backlash, Quiteria took to Instagram Live, where he denied fat-shaming Tlhabi and accused the presenter of defaming him.

He added that he would not apologise.

“Fat is not a bad word. My mother is fat ... she's a size 42,” he said.

“There's no statement I'm writing. I'm not apologising for anything because I didn't have a conversation with her. I'd never call her fat ... She's lying and that's defamation of character. The wardrobe manager was present at the time and there was no way I could belittle any person".

