The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter makes debut at New York Fashion Week

03 March 2021 - 17:50 By TimesLIVE
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff says plans for creating a brand of her own are on the horizon.
Image: 2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS

The stepdaughter of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff, made her debut at  New York Fashion Week for high fashion clothing line Proenza Schouler.

Emhoff caught the world’s attention during the presidential inauguration of US President Joe Biden when the fashionable coat she wore to the event became the talk of town. 

According to CNN, little did Emhoff know her fashion statement would kickstart her new career as a model.

She was recently signed to critically acclaimed modelling agency IMG Models, which is also home to supermodels Karlie Kloss, Gisele Bündchen and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

