TikTok skincare hack: should you give slugging a go or say 'hell no'?

Vaseline/petroleum jelly is said to be best for the job, but you could also use something highly hydrating like Eucerin’s Aquaphor.

SHOULD YOU TRY SLUGGING?

As Vaseline sits on top of the skin, it has always been great for locking in moisture as well as forming a protective layer. So if you're struggling with dehydrated skin or have a compromised skin barrier, this trend could be worth a try.

If applying facial oil at the end of your skincare routine doesn't help to combat dry skin, slugging could be a very helpful alternative. It could also work wonders in winter, when the skin needs all the help it can get to stay hydrated.

That said, it's definitely not an everyday step — only add it to your skincare routine when needed.

Those who have acne-prone skin should steer clear of slugging as Vaseline may clog pores and leave the skin too greasy, which could further aggravate acne.