Roman Handt's fightwear packs a stylish punch in the boxing ring

In 2021, the complex world of boxing still automatically evokes primal masculinity at its most terse and pugilistic. But, as Johannesburg-based designer Roman Handt is quick to remind me, professional fighting also has elements that are inherently spectacular and performative.



For boxers and their ilk, years of thankless discipline and gruelling training frequently culminate in bouts of gladiatorial theatrics, contests and victories that the audience's gaze has the power to reify or disrupt. This is where Handt comes in: inspired by his own, gradual induction into the sport of boxing, the avant-garde designer and self-described "textile scientist" is creating fightwear that straddles brute utility and camp costumery at its finest and most refined...