The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Roman Handt's fightwear packs a stylish punch in the boxing ring

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By Paula Andropoulos

In 2021, the complex world of boxing still automatically evokes primal masculinity at its most terse and pugilistic. But, as Johannesburg-based designer Roman Handt is quick to remind me, professional fighting also has elements that are inherently spectacular and performative.

For boxers and their ilk, years of thankless discipline and gruelling training frequently culminate in bouts of gladiatorial theatrics, contests and victories that the audience's gaze has the power to reify or disrupt. This is where Handt comes in: inspired by his own, gradual induction into the sport of boxing, the avant-garde designer and self-described "textile scientist" is creating fightwear that straddles brute utility and camp costumery at its finest and most refined...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  4. M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  5. Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery