Simone Rocha, H&M create an exciting collection for the whole family

H&M creative advisor Anne-Sophie Johansson and the Irish designer talk us through their collaboration

Tell us about some of the key pieces in this collection?



SR: The Simone Rocha x H&M collection has allowed me to expand into areas that I've long been fascinated by, such as menswear and childrenswear. It is the first time I have offered a collection for the whole family — which is so exciting. The timing feels so special given that we have recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Simone Rocha brand; naturally we are in a moment of reflection. We spent a lot of time looking through the archive when building this collection, and thinking a lot about the key styles and details and signatures for which we have become known...