Shopping
Couch couture: Stay in, but dress up with luxe knitwear and playful lingerie
Up the ante on the home front in luxurious knitwear combined with playful lingerie — it ’s the perfect excuse for staying in
14 March 2021 - 00:01
STOCKISTS
Bras N Things 011-883-1968Catheryne Gaeyla (http://cgfashion.co.za)Cotton On (http://cottonon.com/za)Erre (http://erre-fashion.com)Falke (http://falke.co.za)Foschini (http://foschini.co.za)Gia Bardot (mailto:info@giabardot.com)MaXhosa (http://maxhosa.africa) MRP (http://mrp.com)Row-G (http://rowg.com)Superbalist (http://superbalist.com)Woolworths (http://woolworths.co.za)Zara (http://zara.com/za)Wolford 011-325-6457..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.