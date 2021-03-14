Shopping

Couch couture: Stay in, but dress up with luxe knitwear and playful lingerie

Up the ante on the home front in luxurious knitwear combined with playful lingerie — it ’s the perfect excuse for staying in

STOCKISTS



Bras N Things 011-883-1968Catheryne Gaeyla (http://cgfashion.co.za)Cotton On (http://cottonon.com/za)Erre (http://erre-fashion.com)Falke (http://falke.co.za)Foschini (http://foschini.co.za)Gia Bardot (mailto:info@giabardot.com)MaXhosa (http://maxhosa.africa) MRP (http://mrp.com)Row-G (http://rowg.com)Superbalist (http://superbalist.com)Woolworths (http://woolworths.co.za)Zara (http://zara.com/za)Wolford 011-325-6457..