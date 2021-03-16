FASHION AND DECOR E-ZINE | The Edit Autumn/Winter 2021

In addition to providing plenty of outfit inspiration for Autumn/Winter 2021, this upmarket e-zine will fill you in on all the latest fashion news.

We explore the effects of the pandemic on beauty trends, and match vitamin and mineral supplements to moods to help you find the ones worth trying if you are in need of a specific type of pick-me-up.

Also in this issue is The Edit Living, a carefully-curated design guide. Highlights include a look at the work of one of SA’s most visionary contemporary architects and a colourful Cape Town home with Bauhaus-inspired interiors.

