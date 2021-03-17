Nomzamo Mbatha spills fashion (and plot) secrets from 'Coming 2 America'

Mbatha also complimented the movie's Oscar-winning costume designer, American Ruth E Carter, calling her a "visionary".

Carter told the Sunday Times that representing Africa sartorially on screen was a responsibility she took "very seriously".

“I didn't want to let people continue to perpetuate notions that are 100 years old about how people live in Africa. I wanted to show how creative they are and how royalty is represented," she explained.

Carter added that when she borrows a garment from another culture, she wants to know all about it: "If I change it for some particular reason or add it to another costume that it wouldn't usually be combined with, I know what the representation of that piece of clothing means and why it's worn. That helps me decide where each piece should go.”

Mbatha was apparently very helpful in this regard, says SA designer Laduma Ngxokolo, of MaXhosa Africa, whose clothes feature in the film.