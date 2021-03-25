'No free jeans': Malema tells designer of Tshepo Jeans to stop freebies

EFF leader Julius Malema has dropped some words of wisdom for designer Tshepo Mohlala, telling the owner behind the Tshepo Jeans brand not to give out free merchandise to anyone.

Malema and Mohlala recently had a virtual sit-down on Instagram, where the pair talked about unity and building a brand.

Malema said the minds of South Africans who expect free merchandise from local brands and businesses are not liberated.

He said by supporting local businesses, not only are consumers supporting families but also putting the businesses on an international scale.

“You are fighting where you are. No free jeans for anyone. If anyone wants anything for free, it must come from Louis Vuitton or Gucci. They've got all the money,” Malema told Mohlala.