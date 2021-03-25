Six things to know before you buy Amanda du-Pont's new skincare range

With small indie beauty brands popping up everywhere and more and more celebrities launching consumer-opinion-driven product lines, it’s no surprise that yet another local A-lister has announced they’re going into the beauty business.

However, Swazi-born, SA-based actress Amanda du-Pont’s new skincare range is not your average celebrity-founded beauty brand: the products are not only beautiful to look at but have promising formulations too.

Here are six things to know about it:

1. The brand is called lelive and it's all about inclusivity

The name lelive (pronounced "leh-lee-veh") was inspired by Amanda's unofficial Swazi name meaning "of the nation or world".

As such, it’s fitting that African relevance and inclusivity are big factors for the unisex brand, which caters to all skin types and skin tones.

As lelive skincare products were developed with input from a largely South African audience, they address common African skin concerns such as dryness, hyperpigmentation and acne.

2. There are seven products in the range — and they're reasonably priced

The full lelive skincare range includes two cleansers, a brightening serum, an exfoliator and three moisturisers.