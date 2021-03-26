The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert unveils designers taking part in her fashion show

#DestinyDesigned is her social cause initiative aimed at empowering local fashion designers hit hard by Covid-19

26 March 2021 - 12:32 By Staff reporter
Miss Universe SA 2020 Natasha Joubert has organised a fashion show to help local designers affected by the pandemic. File photo.
Image: Hanri Human

Miss Universe SA 2020 Natasha Joubert has unveiled the 12 design labels selected to showcase their creations in her upcoming #DestinyDesigned virtual show.

The fashion show will take place on April 11 from 11am.

#DestinyDesigned is Joubert’s Miss Universe social cause initiative and is aimed at empowering local fashion designers hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joubert on Friday revealed the designers behind the 12 labels, explaining that each  would make two garments which will be modelled by Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle and the other Miss SA 2020 finalists.

They are:

  • Amoné Bester;
  • Dené Odendaal Couture (Dené Odendaal);
  • Doux Regal Couture (Bonolo Mosimege);
  • Eel Een Designs (Lungelo Nobuhle Biyela);
  • Elche Designs (Elsje van Staden);
  • JNY Creations (Nkosinathi Joshua);
  • Juffie Clothing (Elissa Kaplan);
  • RethaN (Rethabile Ntsekalle);
  • Sophie Online (Tumi Seepe);
  • Treasure Cindi;
  • Vicious Venetia (Venetia Mnisi); and
  • XM Creations (Mawande Mbawuli and Xolani Magadla).

Joubert, who will represent SA at the Miss Universe pageant on May 16 in the US,  will also unveil her Miss Universe national costume and one of the gowns from her fashion line during the show.

After the show, the designers’ garments will be auctioned off online with the proceeds going to the respective designers.  

Speaking about the competition, Joubert said, “We were delighted to receive more than 90 entries. The talent is extraordinary and it is going to be an impressive fashion show. I urge everyone to tune in and watch it.

“The fashion industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors due to the global pandemic and some of the designers’ stories broke my heart. They need our support more than ever and for some, being part of this initiative may just change their lives.”  

Andiswa Matutu of MaxProf, which is sponsoring the event, said: “It is at the heart of our company to give back to those who are less privileged. As part of our business strategy, we dedicate one percent of our revenue to corporate social responsibility projects in the communities in which we operate.

“When we were presented with the opportunity to partner with Miss SA and Natasha Joubert on her entrepreneurship project, it reminded us of how we started MaxProf as a small business in response to dire economic circumstances.

“Today, we are proud and humbled to say we run a successful and professional organisation with more than 50 employees and offices in four provinces.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our country’s survival and we would like to support this cause by equipping these people with the tools to run successful businesses."

