Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert unveils designers taking part in her fashion show

Miss Universe SA 2020 Natasha Joubert has unveiled the 12 design labels selected to showcase their creations in her upcoming #DestinyDesigned virtual show.

The fashion show will take place on April 11 from 11am.

#DestinyDesigned is Joubert’s Miss Universe social cause initiative and is aimed at empowering local fashion designers hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joubert on Friday revealed the designers behind the 12 labels, explaining that each would make two garments which will be modelled by Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle and the other Miss SA 2020 finalists.

They are: