The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Adapt or die: How SA designers conquered the challenges of Covid-19

The pandemic hasn't killed the local fashion industry, it's just reconfigured it, writes Mary Corrigall

28 March 2021 - 00:00 By Mary Corrigall

Fashion may have died in 2020. Or at least that was the recurring sentiment driving articles in the US media, pronouncing the demise of the industry in that country.

Isolated at home, people only wanted to wear tracksuit bottoms, the universal bottom line...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  2. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  4. 'No free jeans': Malema tells designer of Tshepo Jeans to stop freebies The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...