Bonang, Kelly Khumalo and more: March’s celeb fashion hits and misses
Here’s which local A-listers stood out on our Insta feeds for their fabulous fashion choices, and those whose outfits left us scratching our heads
This March, we rounded up the stars who stood out on our Insta feeds for their fabulous fashion choices — and singled out a few celebrities whose sartorial presentation left us scratching our heads.
Remember, though, we’re all in the middle of a pandemic and nobody should be shamed for what they decide to wear: there are more important things to worry about.
That said, putting on a great outfit one or two days a week might give you an unexpected boost of confidence, even if you’re all dressed up with nowhere to go.
Hopefully the hits of the month renew your interest in this form of self-care.
If, like many of us, you identify more with the “misses”, no worries because we’re all in this together.
FASHION HITS
SARAH LANGA
This influencer’s jaw-dropping Sunday brunch ensemble had us rubbing our eyes to make sure we weren’t dreaming.
Oh-so-casually posed in a cinched, off-white Tom Ford dress, Langa crowned this outfit with a Crystal Birch hat that accentuates her beautiful features and evokes old Hollywood glamour. The effect is whimsical, luxurious and a welcome breath of fresh-air in the midst of a mid-pandemic slump that has most of us switching our “night” pyjamas for our “day” pyjamas when we want to “make an effort.”
We see you, Sarah!
K NAOMI
The TV personality and brand strategist looked breathtaking in a simple white A-line dress with a ruched waist and short, sharp batwing sleeves which she paired with a modern lace-up heel, also in white.
Making the most of your favourite summer dresses is a great way to take advantage of the precious last days of summer, sun, and heat before we all have to bring our jerseys and jackets out of retirement. Take your cue from this celeb and match your heels to your dress for a trendy colour-blocked look.
BONANG MATHEBA
The media mogul rocked an oversized pink Balenciaga boyfriend shirt at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliff, Joburg, bringing a little early 2000s flair to the apocalyptic 2020s.
Ripped blue jeans and a hint of white boot lent some modern panache to this staple combo, reminding us all that the right basics styled the right way never go out of fashion — Balenciaga or not.
STYLE STUMBLES
NATASHA JOUBERT
SA’s Miss Universe’s contender for 2020, Natasha Joubert, looks absolutely stunning in belted leather shorts and a ZOËT SA knitted crop jersey, but we’re not sure this outfit is totally beach appropriate: wet leather or vegan leather are super uncomfortable when they’re damp, and shaking sand out of long sleeves is nobody’s idea of a good time. Fashion is pain!
KELLY KHUMALO
Everyone’s favourite SA songstress would look incredible wearing a black dustbin bag, but we’re not sold by this slightly carnivalesque garment. The slit is cut so high and the sleeves are so heavy that, in conjunction with the vibrant, multihued fabric and the shimmery lining, one is not sure exactly where to look. It doesn’t do this timeless beauty justice.
SHUDUFHADZO MUSIDA
Miss SA 2020 is a philanthropist, an educator and a dreamboat to boot, but we’re not sure this bold leather-on-leather outfit isn’t a little bit too Greased Lightning for our tastes: it’s a bit Halloween-costume-y.
The metallic Steve Madden platform stilettos don’t really cohere with the otherwise all-black colour palette, and wearing sunglasses indoors generally looks a little bit jarring, even if it is very Anna Wintour.
But we’re open to correction. This is definitely one of those polarising, love it or hate it-type looks.