Musical muses: Five iconic singers whose style hit all the right notes
Their songs are timeless and so are their fashion choices, be inspired ...
04 April 2021 - 00:01
NINA SIMONE
The iconic sound: With her classical training and sultry voice, Simone earned notoriety as an artist who could cover other musicians' songs with a breathtakingly unique approach. But even with her own music, the singer, songwriter, musician, arranger and civil rights activist was an emotional performer whose impact inspired many artists, including Elton John and The Beatles. Her style of singing and composing redefined how jazz could be done, with critics baffled at the manner in which she elevated the genre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.