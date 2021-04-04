The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Musical muses: Five iconic singers whose style hit all the right notes

Their songs are timeless and so are their fashion choices, be inspired ...

04 April 2021 - 00:01 By Thango Ntwasa and Sahil Harilal

NINA SIMONE

The iconic sound: With her classical training and sultry voice, Simone earned notoriety as an artist who could cover other musicians' songs with a breathtakingly unique approach. But even with her own music, the singer, songwriter, musician, arranger and civil rights activist was an emotional performer whose impact inspired many artists, including Elton John and The Beatles. Her style of singing and composing redefined how jazz could be done, with critics baffled at the manner in which she elevated the genre...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard ... Travel
  2. Beyond hot cross buns: three delish Easter bakes to buy these holidays Food
  3. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  4. Someone tell the Easter bunny: Six of 2021's very best chocolate eggs Food
  5. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...