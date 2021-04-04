Musical muses: Five iconic singers whose style hit all the right notes

Their songs are timeless and so are their fashion choices, be inspired ...

NINA SIMONE



The iconic sound: With her classical training and sultry voice, Simone earned notoriety as an artist who could cover other musicians' songs with a breathtakingly unique approach. But even with her own music, the singer, songwriter, musician, arranger and civil rights activist was an emotional performer whose impact inspired many artists, including Elton John and The Beatles. Her style of singing and composing redefined how jazz could be done, with critics baffled at the manner in which she elevated the genre...