Tailor to the rich and famous reveals some secrets about regalia

When businessman Don Mkhwanazi brought a friend to Janak Parekh’s Durban beachfront apartment in 1995, the renowned tailor was more than happy to run up a suit for the stranger, charging him R8,000.



It was only later that Parekh discovered his new client was King Goodwill Zwelithini, monarch of the Zulu nation. “He was just a normal, humble and inquisitive human being who treated everybody the same. He didn’t exercise his authority or display the ego of a king,” Parekh said this week...