The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Tailor to the rich and famous reveals some secrets about regalia

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
04 April 2021 - 00:00

When businessman Don Mkhwanazi brought a friend to Janak Parekh’s Durban beachfront apartment in 1995, the renowned tailor was more than happy to run up a suit for the stranger, charging him R8,000.

It was only later that Parekh discovered his new client was King Goodwill Zwelithini, monarch of the Zulu nation. “He was just a normal, humble and inquisitive human being who treated everybody the same. He didn’t exercise his authority or display the ego of a king,” Parekh said this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard ... Travel
  2. Beyond hot cross buns: three delish Easter bakes to buy these holidays Food
  3. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  4. Someone tell the Easter bunny: Six of 2021's very best chocolate eggs Food
  5. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...