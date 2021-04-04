Tailor to the rich and famous reveals some secrets about regalia
04 April 2021 - 00:00
When businessman Don Mkhwanazi brought a friend to Janak Parekh’s Durban beachfront apartment in 1995, the renowned tailor was more than happy to run up a suit for the stranger, charging him R8,000.
It was only later that Parekh discovered his new client was King Goodwill Zwelithini, monarch of the Zulu nation. “He was just a normal, humble and inquisitive human being who treated everybody the same. He didn’t exercise his authority or display the ego of a king,” Parekh said this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.