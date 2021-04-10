WATCH | Celeb fave Gert-Johan Coetzee unveils Miss Universe SA's national costume

“The children were amazing and came up with images that truly reflect the regulations of lockdown; some funny, others poignant and meaningful,” enthused Joubert, who was “delighted” and “moved” by their creations.

The children put “put so much feeling into the drawings”, said Hendrene Mintcher, principal of Toddies Pre-school and Creche in Randburg.

“They came up with images of greeting each other by knocking elbows, of them wearing masks, of social distancing and they showed what they’ve learnt about Covid-19 and the precautions necessary to prevent its spread.”

Fadziso Matanhike, Maths Clubs facilitator at Diepsloot based-Olico — an organisation that makes maths accessible to township children — added: “We are very proud that [the children’s] artwork will be worn by Miss Universe SA at the pageant, taking some of SA with her.”

Coetzee believes these “beautiful Covid-19-inspired drawings” not only express how challenging the past year has been, but also the growth that’s come from it, and so infuse the garment with a sense of hope and positivity.