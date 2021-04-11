Cape Town meets Copenhagen style in By Malene Birger x Pichulik collection

A collaboration between a homegrown jewellery label and an iconic Danish fashion house is a story about women, by women and for women

Lockdowns can lead to, to borrow from Casablanca's Rick Blaine, "the start of a beautiful friendship".



So it was for a homegrown South African jewellery label, Pichulik (https://www.pichulik.com/), and an iconic Danish fashion house, By Malene Birger (https://www.bymalenebirger.com/gb/) (BMB), when they collaborated during lockdown to create a belt and a pair of earrings in two colourways...