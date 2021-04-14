WATCH | Siya Kolisi dabbles in fashion with limited clothing range dropping soon

The FOM “Vellie”, according to Kolisi, is a unique interpretation of the iconic SA shoe.

“This new version is launched as part of our new FOM x Kolisi Zwide range, a collection introduced to help fund a sports infrastructure project for the youth in my hometown of Zwide.” said Kolisi

“My hope is South Africans will be inspired and captivated by this campaign. To be able to give back and pay it forward gives me purpose and defines my journey.

“I am excited to take hands with FOM and the Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in the community where it all started for me.”

Kolisi said with the collaboration, he wants to pay it forward for the new generation of “Siyas”.

“Now that I have a place of influence and a platform, I want to use it for the next young Siyas and make sure they don’t face the same struggles as I did as a child,” he said.

The limited edition includes pieces such as the “Workwear Jacket”, “Sam Backpack” and a “Freddie travel bag”. Retail prices are from R1,495 to R R4,995.

The range will drop at the end of the month and shoppers can start placing their pre-orders now.