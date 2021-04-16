IN PICTURES | Here’s how Twitter bid farewell to Dr Sindi with #ADressForSindi
Scores of social media users wore dresses on Thursday in honour of Johannesburg medical doctor and broadcaster Dr Sindi van Zyl.
Van Zyl, 45, died last Saturday in a Johannesburg hospital after a two-month struggle with Covid-19.
As friends and family celebrated her life at a virtual memorial service on Thursday, Twitter users wore long dresses with pockets in her memory.
Her signature look was long dresses with pockets.
Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa made the call last week.
“Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?” she tweeted last week.
As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Get your best dress with pockets ready and let’s shut down the timeline in her honour— Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021
At the pink-themed memorial, Dr Sindi was described as someone who loved people and the finer things in life. Dr Sindi was accessible on social media platforms where she gave free medical advice and consultations.
Her colleague Dr Lerato Masemola said the doctor worked “day and night answering e-mails and direct messages on social media. She did this until the last days.”
Here’s how #ADressForSindi went:
#ADressForSindi. With pockets. RIP Doc.— Rob (@RobForbesDJ) April 15, 2021
💔 pic.twitter.com/4tENqunkw0
Doing it for our Queen Mother ❤️🕯️#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/nemq0rWplE— Lerato Molieleng👠🇿🇦 (@Lerato_Molielen) April 15, 2021
I know that Dr Sindi loved dresses with Pockets#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/FSI7Rnktui— Nosi Togu Wear (@luluvuyelele) April 15, 2021
Not just a dress but one with pockets, all for you Boo👗👗👗 #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/0EJ4BIWztp— BN (@Busi_N) April 15, 2021
You are sorely missed Diva! #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/AVE7wNKAIZ— NAMBITHA (@NAMBITHA) April 15, 2021
Always willing to extend a helping hand. Thank you for your heart. To you ♥️♥️ Doc, #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/kWralzHJwy— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) April 15, 2021
May your rest in perfect peace sthandwa 🥺🙏♥️#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/zC1jbfFUcd— Ntombiyokthula Langa 🌸💋 (@Thula_Langa) April 15, 2021