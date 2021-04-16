The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | Here’s how Twitter bid farewell to Dr Sindi with #ADressForSindi

16 April 2021 - 09:22
DJ Dr Sindi van Zyl died on April 10.
DJ Dr Sindi van Zyl died on April 10.
Image: Twitter/Kaya FM

Scores of social media users wore dresses on Thursday in honour of Johannesburg medical doctor and broadcaster Dr Sindi van Zyl.

Van Zyl, 45, died last Saturday in a Johannesburg hospital after a two-month struggle with Covid-19.

As friends and family celebrated her life at a virtual memorial service on Thursday, Twitter users wore long dresses with pockets in her memory.

Her signature look was long dresses with pockets.

Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa made the call last week.

“Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?” she tweeted last week.

At the pink-themed memorial, Dr Sindi was described as someone who loved people and the finer things in life. Dr Sindi was accessible on social media platforms where she gave free medical advice and consultations.

Her colleague Dr Lerato Masemola said the doctor worked “day and night answering e-mails and direct messages on social media. She did this until the last days.”

Here’s how #ADressForSindi went:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

#ADressForSindi: Dr Sindi’s fans honour the late radio star with fashion

SA’s Twitter feeds turned into a rainbow on Sunday as women posted snaps of themselves in colourful dresses as a sartorial salute to the late radio ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Friends recall Dr Sindi's kindness and selfless dedication at her memorial

During the service, Dr Sindi van Zyl was praised for her kindness and for being forever willing to use social media to educate the public about ...
News
19 hours ago

Dr Sindi van Zyl ‘went beyond being a doctor’: loved ones give tribute

Words of admiration by those closest to her show why she was known as the people’s doctor
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  2. Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death Lifestyle
  3. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning Lifestyle
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...