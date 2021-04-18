Coveting the Coussin: Louis Vuitton’s 'It' bag is as practical as it is gorgeous

Blurring the lines between feminine and masculine, Louis Vuitton's Coussin bag was the star of the famed French fashion house's spring/summer 2021 collection.



With its plush shape, this quilted bag made from the softest of lambskins, is bang on trend what with the current desire for comforting pieces. After all, it's no coincidence that coussin is the French word for cushion...