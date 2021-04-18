'Curate: The Collection' beautifully blends fashion with art
Candice Berman Gallery has teamed up with the Secret Room boutique to create a collection of high-end scarves
18 April 2021 - 00:00
For eight years, Candice Berman has been showcasing the brightest talents in the SA art world in her eponymous gallery in Bryanston, Joburg.
Now she's teamed up with Emma van Dooren of the Secret Room boutique — known as a "little slice of designer heaven" — to create Curate: The Collection: a range of high-end scarves inspired by art...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.