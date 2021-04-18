'Curate: The Collection' beautifully blends fashion with art

Candice Berman Gallery has teamed up with the Secret Room boutique to create a collection of high-end scarves

For eight years, Candice Berman has been showcasing the brightest talents in the SA art world in her eponymous gallery in Bryanston, Joburg.



Now she's teamed up with Emma van Dooren of the Secret Room boutique — known as a "little slice of designer heaven" — to create Curate: The Collection: a range of high-end scarves inspired by art...