Natasha Joubert designed her own outfit for the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert is a pro at modelling gorgeous evening gowns — and at designing them too.

The BCom graduate launched Natalia Jefferys, the Pretoria-based fashion label she runs with her mother, in 2016. The brand specialises in couture for matric farewells and weddings.

Knowing first-hand that the fashion industry has been “one of the hardest hit sectors due to the global pandemic”, Joubert organised #DestinyDesigned, a virtual fashion show and fund raiser that provided 12 talented local designers the opportunity to showcase their work.

While #DestinyDesigned took place last month, Joubert only recently showed off the evening dress her brand made for the event. She shared a snap of herself and Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle, who modelled the custom Natalia Jefferys creation, on Instagram.

“When I was thinking of what to make Thato I immediately thought of yellow as it perfectly describes [her] — she’s a ray of sunshine,” said Joubert of the shimmering one-shouldered gown.