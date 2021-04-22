Natasha Joubert designed her own outfit for the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert is a pro at modelling gorgeous evening gowns — and at designing them too.
The BCom graduate launched Natalia Jefferys, the Pretoria-based fashion label she runs with her mother, in 2016. The brand specialises in couture for matric farewells and weddings.
Knowing first-hand that the fashion industry has been “one of the hardest hit sectors due to the global pandemic”, Joubert organised #DestinyDesigned, a virtual fashion show and fund raiser that provided 12 talented local designers the opportunity to showcase their work.
While #DestinyDesigned took place last month, Joubert only recently showed off the evening dress her brand made for the event. She shared a snap of herself and Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle, who modelled the custom Natalia Jefferys creation, on Instagram.
“When I was thinking of what to make Thato I immediately thought of yellow as it perfectly describes [her] — she’s a ray of sunshine,” said Joubert of the shimmering one-shouldered gown.
#DestinyDesigned also gave Joubert the chance to preview some of the outfits she’ll be wearing when she represents Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.
This included her national costume, which was designed by celeb fave Gert-Johan Coetzee, as well as a striking evening gown by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture — one of several Fouche has made for the event.
The beauty queen requested that Fouche work on her Miss Universe pageant wardrobe as the designer had been a part of her Miss SA journey from the start. (Joubert has worn a few Jolache Couture creations since making it into the Top 35 of the Miss SA competition last year.)
As a fashion designer herself, Joubert naturally worked closely with Fouche on the designs for the various garments. She’s also personally designed and sewn the outfit she’ll wear in her final interview with Miss Universe judges before the pageant's glittering finale on May 16.
Here's hoping it leaves a lasting impression with them come crowning time.
• The Miss Universe pageant will take place in Florida in the US on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17 SA time). The reigning Miss Universe, SA’s Zozibini Tunzi, will be in attendance to crown her successor.