Blame it on the Oscars, but we couldn't resist trying a trendy 'red carpet' facial

The “red carpet” facial is said to be celebs’ go-to treatment before big events as it promises to give you an instant glow.

Officially called the iS Clinical Fire & Ice Facial, it's fans are rumoured to include A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé.

iS Clinical is a brand known for using botanically based and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients in its products. This includes the Intensive Resurfacing and Rejuvenating Masques, which are the stars of this treatment. The first creates a warming sensation when applied to the skin, the latter a cooling one, hence the name Fire & Ice Facial.

Intrigued, I headed to Lueur House in Sandton, Joburg, to try it myself:

Why try a ‘red carpet’ facial?

The main aim of this treatment is to rejuvenate, resurface and refine the skin with a chemical exfoliation, and to provide it with a boost of intense hydration. The treatment requires little-to-no downtime, and what’s even better, is that it's meant to give you an instant glow.

It is safe to use on darker skin tones and does not produce any post-inflammatory pigmentation.