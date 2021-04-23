Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain

“I absolutely love empowering women through the clothes we create for them,” enthuses Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert, when asked what her favourite thing about owning her own fashion brand is.

“You can see how their eyes light up; their whole body language changes during their final fitting, and that’s something you get to do for them, you get to make them feel beautiful.”

The designer, who’ll be representing Mzansi at the Miss Universe pageant, launched her Pretoria-based label in 2016. Called Natalia Jefferys, it specialises in couture for special occasions like matric dances and weddings.

Interestingly, the idea of empowerment through fashion runs through the story of how this business came to be. More specifically, it’s the story of how Joubert’s mom, Ninette, empowered her daughter to be able to do something she loved despite strained financial circumstances.