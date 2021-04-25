Glow up, guys: Men have been wearing make-up for centuries

Up until Victorian times, men wearing make-up was the norm. Now the practice is making a comeback

The renaissance of male make-up and its operation outside gender-specific lines has, without a doubt, given new perspective to the world of male grooming and broadened the limitations set on cosmetics.



With the introduction of male-specific or entirely gender-neutral product lines by brands like Chanel, The Grey, Dior and Milk Makeup, that not only cater to men's skincare needs but infuse elements of make-up to gently ease in the apprehensive gent and elevate the grooming experience, the popularity of male make-up is on the rise...