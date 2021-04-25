Hulisani Ravele wants to banish the word 'normal' from the beauty dictionary

'The word seems like such a little thing, but it's not,' says the media personality, who believes brands need to do more to support the positive beauty movement

What is normal? Who determines what that term represents? The word has been part of the fashion, beauty and skin-care industry for decades, but the industry is finally starting to realise that the "normal" is alienating for people who don't conform to its "one size fits all" precepts.



Think of your shampoo, makeup, body lotion and other beauty products — the word "normal" is used to describe the person using those products. What if you don't fall into that category of "normal"?..