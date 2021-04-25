Lukhanyo Mdingi weaves magic into his commemorative Coutts collection

The 2021 LVMH Prize semi-finalist has crafted a sartorial tribute to his close friend, the late fashion designer Nicholas Coutts, writes Jackie May

Lukhanyo Mdingi's studio is on the third floor of a building on the east side of Cape Town's city centre. The street below is busy. Upstairs the designer has created a serene space.



This year's been a good one for Mdingi. He was recently selected as a semi-finalist for the prestigious international LVMH Prize 2021 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2021-04-01-sas-lukhanyo-mdingi-in-the-running-for-prestigious-2021-lvmh-prize/)...