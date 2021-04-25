The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lukhanyo Mdingi weaves magic into his commemorative Coutts collection

The 2021 LVMH Prize semi-finalist has crafted a sartorial tribute to his close friend, the late fashion designer Nicholas Coutts, writes Jackie May

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Jackie May

Lukhanyo Mdingi's studio is on the third floor of a building on the east side of Cape Town's city centre. The street below is busy. Upstairs the designer has created a serene space.

This year's been a good one for Mdingi. He was recently selected as a semi-finalist for the prestigious international LVMH Prize 2021 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2021-04-01-sas-lukhanyo-mdingi-in-the-running-for-prestigious-2021-lvmh-prize/)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire