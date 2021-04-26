Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars

The two-month postponement of the 2021 Academy Awards is emblematic of what a bizarre year it has been.

The delay of the Oscars is diminutive compared to the havoc the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought on society at large, but a bit of sartorial escapism is important in these strange times, and luckily this year’s award ceremony had it in spades.

The Oscars offered us a hint of normalcy with its strict Covid-19 protocols, in-person attendees and real life red carpet moments.

It was one of the most stylish A-list events in years, so much so that we were hard-pressed to find anyone to put on our worst dressed list.

See for yourself: