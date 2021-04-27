The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Gucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter

27 April 2021 - 08:05 By Silvia Aloisi
Online sales of luxury handbags, shoes and garments have boomed over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic forced retailers to temporarily close their stores.
Online sales of luxury handbags, shoes and garments have boomed over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic forced retailers to temporarily close their stores.
Image: REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Gucci and Facebook have filed a joint lawsuit in California against an individual who allegedly used the US group's social media platforms to sell fake Gucci products, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The initiative, a first of its kind for both Gucci and Facebook, is the latest example of an Internet giant joining forces with a luxury label to fight the proliferation of counterfeit goods being sold via social media.

Amazon has filed similar lawsuits over the past year with Valentino and Ferragamo.

In a statement, Gucci - the profit engine of French group Kering - and Facebook alleged the unidentified defendant used multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts to promote her international online counterfeit business.

Online sales of luxury handbags, shoes and garments have boomed over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic forced retailers to temporarily close their stores.

Groups like Facebook are keen to make a bigger push into the luxury market and "social commerce", but to do so they need to show that their platforms are not a conduit for counterfeiting and are safe for brands, some of which are reluctant to sell their products through third-party players.

"More than one million pieces of content were removed from Facebook and Instagram in the first half of 2020, based on thousands of reports of counterfeit content from brand owners, including Gucci," the statement said.

It added that in 2020 alone the actions of Gucci's in-house intellectual property team had resulted in four million on-line counterfeit product listings being taken down, the seizure of 4.1 million counterfeit products, and 45,000 websites, including social media accounts, being disabled.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nike wins halt to further sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X

Athletic shoe maker Nike Inc on Monday sued a New York-based company that produced “Satan Shoes” purported to contain a drop of human blood as part ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Proud Mary re-ignites the spark in Rosebank's once bustling restaurant hub Food
  3. WATCH | The emotional moment SA's ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins an Oscar Lifestyle
  4. Bespoken Man: Gentleman's grooming hub offers a close shave with a dop The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 25 to May 1 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...