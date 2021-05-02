Upcycling goes glam in designer Lara Klawikoski's 'Inflorescence' collection

It's hard to believe these colourful, botanical-inspired garments are made from materials woven from a mix of recycled plastic and fabric waste

When she's not creating stunning bridal wear, local designer Lara Klawikowski's passion for fashion becomes a passion for plants, a theme she incorporates in much of her work.



Her spring/summer 2021 collection that debuted digitally at SA Fashion Week is titled Inflorescence, which refers to the arrangement of flowers on a plant. ..