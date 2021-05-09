Shopping
Forgot Mother's Day? 43 last-minute gift ideas
It’s never too late to spoil mom
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Pink: Witchery jersey, R2,199, Woolworths • Valentino Donna Born in Roma EDP 100m, R2,620, Truworths • Art deco sculpture candle, R1,430, Spice Home Shop • Bouquet of flowers, price on request, Botanicus • Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi, R399, Takealot • Scarf, R170, Woolworths • Burberry sunglasses, R3,340, Sunglass Hut.
Yellow: Blouse, R429, Country Road • Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno Candle 200g, R1,199, Woolworths • J'adore Dior Infinissime EDP 50ml, R2,450 • Maker big journal, R780, Maker Studio • Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi, R879, Takealot • Swings earrings R2,490 Kirsten Goss • Billie hat, R890, Crystal Birch...
