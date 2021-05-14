Zozi Tunzi's best and worst fashion moments as Miss Universe

Officially the longest-reigning Miss Universe to date, SA's Zozibini Tunzi has won the hearts of, well, the universe, representing her home country with astonishing beauty, intelligence, wit, charisma and compassion.

As Tunzi will be crowning her successor at this year's Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, we thought we'd look back on her iconic tenure and highlight fashion moments that stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons:

BEST LOOKS

MODERN GLAMOUR

Tunzi looked like a goddess in this opulent opalescent Christian Cowan gown at the Latin American Music Awards earlier this year.

This look is characteristic of her ability to balance timeless grace and her unique vantage point as a spirited, playful 21st-century woman.

She has set a wonderful precedent for her successor in so many respects, including in her approach to fashion.

PRINT(CESS) CHARMING

This multi-hued ensemble is a testament to our queen’s versatility and sense of playfulness, and there is something utterly charming about how bundled up and glamorous she looks in this wintry outfit.

On paper, this combination of garments shouldn’t necessarily work, but the calf-length coat pulls together the colour scheme while making it clear that Tunzi is not afraid of standing out in a crowd.